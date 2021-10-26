‘Bear is angry’: Ex-New Zealand great warns Williamson ahead of clash with Pak

A lot of former Pakistani players have said that the Babar Azam-led side will be "extra motivated" when it takes on New Zealand after the Black Caps cancelled their white-ball tour hours before the opening ODI in Rawalpindi last month and flew out citing "security issues".

The 64-year-old Smith, who played 63 Tests and close to a 100 ODIs for New Zealand, told New Zealand to expect a "fierce contest", after Pakistan's 10-wicket demolition of a star-studded Indian side in their 'Super 12' opening game on October 24.