Srinagar: In the ongoing Bemina Premier League, a matches was played between Azad Cricket Club Bemina against Kashmir Royal Cricket Club at Narkara in Budgam.

Kashmir Royal Cricket Club won the toss and opted to bat first and posted a total of 135 runs in 20 overs.

Azad Cricket Club Bemina beat Kashmir Royal Cricket Club by chasing the target of 136 runs in 18 overs.