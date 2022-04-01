Bharat Scouts and Guides organise Trekking expedition

Srinagar Apr 1: The J&K chapter of Bharat Scouts and Guides conducted a one-day divisional level trekking cum environment awareness programme from AsthanPora Brain Nishat to GophabalZabarwanmountain here.
The camp was flagged off by FarooqGanderbali, a well known social activist, District Commissioner adult Resources Scouts District Ganderbal and President of Youth Development Forum J&K.
About 100 scouts, Guides, Rovers and Rangers of District Ganderbal, Kupwara, Srinagar and Pulwama participated in the trekking programme.
The programme was organised under the supervision of GulshanAra, State Commissioner Adult Resources Guide Wing cum Jt.