Bhat Lions Kupwara, Ali Jana win matches in JKPL Season 2

Batting first, Bhat Lions Kupwara scored 206/7 in 20 overs. Rouf Mir scored valuable 81 runs and Vishu Khatri scored 51 runs. For Spectrum Kings Tawkeer was the pick of the bowlers and picked 3 wickets. The standout performance of the match came from Rouf Mir.

In reply Team Spectrum Kings scored 202 runs. Spectrum's standout performer was Mohammad Manzir who scored 97 runs. For Bhat Lions Kupwara Rouf Mir took 2 wickets and was declared man of the match.