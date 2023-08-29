Bhat Lions Kupwara, Ali Jana win matches in JKPL Season 2

Srinagar, Aug 29: In an exhilarating start to the day of the Akash Byju’s Jammu and Kashmir Premier League (JKPL), Bhat Lions Kupwara emerged victorious by defeating Team Spectrum Kings by 4 runs.
Batting first, Bhat Lions Kupwara scored 206/7 in 20 overs. Rouf Mir scored valuable 81 runs and Vishu Khatri scored 51 runs. For Spectrum Kings Tawkeer was the pick of the bowlers and picked 3 wickets. The standout performance of the match came from Rouf Mir.
In reply Team Spectrum Kings scored 202 runs. Spectrum's standout performer was Mohammad Manzir who scored 97 runs. For Bhat Lions Kupwara Rouf Mir took 2 wickets and was declared man of the match.
The excitement continued in the second match of the day at Akash Byju’s JKPL Season 2 as Alijana secured a victory over Birch Blasters, winning by 6 wickets. BBB batting first, scored 151/9 . Sajad Ganie scored 64 runs in 34 balls. The standout performer was Mayank Rawat who played brilliantly and scored 39 runs in 20 balls and also picked 2 wickets. For BBB Sunil Kumar and Naveed Kado picked took 3 wickets each. For Alijana Imran Ganie and Adil Wani scored 50 and 49 runs respectively. This is the 3rd straight win for Alijana. Later Mayank Rawat was declared Man of the match.