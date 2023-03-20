Bhatnagar inaugurates 84th Senior National, Inter-State Table Tennis Championship

Srinagar, Mar 20: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Jammu & Kashmir, Rajeev RaiBhatnagar on Monday inaugurated the 84th Senior National and Inter-State Table Tennis Championship Gymnasium Hall of the University of Jammu.
In the event which is being held after a 25-year gap in J&K, around 900 players are participating representing 34 teams of men and 32 women teams from all over the country.
Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a remarkable transformation in the sports ecosystem over the past three years.
This, he said, reflects a story of growth and development here with a sea of opportunities. He added that the UT government is giving prime focus to the upgradation of sports infrastructure here and in the last three years world-class sports infrastructure has been established so that the youth of J&K excel in sports.
“From Panchayat level to UT level, sports facilities are being established across the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir so that youth get best training and exposure to play and perform at National and International events," Advisor maintained.
Advisor further remarked that Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as the powerhouse of sports and players of national and international repute are being produced here. He highlighted that J&K is emerging as the preferred location for organizing National and International sports events and the successful culmination of the Gulmarg Winter Games is a witness to it.
Divulging on different initiatives of J&K administration in the Sports sector, Advisor Bhatnagar remarked that the J&K government launched a unique initiative of ‘My Youth My Pride’ through which activities in games like Gymnastics, Football, Hockey Judo, yoga, Boxing, Cricket and others were held all across Jammu and Kashmir. He added that more than 50 lakh players participated in different sports disciplines held under this initiative.
Advisor further said that the present LG-led administration is committed towards the development of sports from the village level to the UT level.
He added that the present administration has also approved the reservation of jobs for sports persons under the newly issued Jammu and Kashmir Sports Policy.
Advisor appreciated the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) for allotting this big event to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. He assured every help and support from the government of J&K to all the participants and other officials in every respect who have come from across the country.
He also appreciated the J&K table tennis association for their tireless efforts in organizing such a mega event.
Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, SarmadHafeez, while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the broad contours of the tournament and appreciated TTFI for reposing faith in the J&K table tennis association in organising such a big event.
He also asked for organising an International level championship in UT of Jammu and Kashmir which not only will boost the game but also give a message of love from this place to the entire world.
Secretary TTFI, Kamlesh Mehta in his address welcomed the participants and also lauded J&K Table Tennis Association for organising this event.