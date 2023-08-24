Bijbehara Premier League | Cemtac Stars beat Mantaqi Cricket Club by 99 runs

Mantaqi Cricket Club won the toss and elected to field first while bowling Mantaqi Cricket Club bowlers looked clueless and gave away lots of runs. Arun Chaprana scored the maiden ton of the BPL scoring 109 of 49 balls while middle-order batsman Pramod Chandila scored brisk 63 runs in 24 balls which took the total of Cemtac Stars to 238 in the allotted 20 overs.

While chasing the target Mantaqi CC couldn’t deal with the pace and spin bowling of Cemtac Stars and were bundled out for partly 138 losing the match by 99 runs.