Billo Pahlwan from IRP 16th Bn lifts Billawat Kesri Dangal title

Lauding the growing participation of youth in sports, including traditional and rural-based as a part of Khelo India, the Deputy Commissioner hoped that this momentum would get further fillip in a big way. The DC also exuded confidence that competitions of such magnitude will inspire others to participate in sports and leave a mark at the national and international levels.

“Like other parts of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, district Ramban too has a high tradition of organizing rural-oriented sports”, the Deputy Commissioner said, adding that the reach of such events needs to be expanded for larger youth participation.

The DC said that the presence of reputed and eminent wrestlers in the area was a source of inspiration for budding wrestlers of the region. “I hope they will learn from the veterans in the field”, he said and exhorted youth to participate in sports in a big way alongside academics.

The DC along with other dignitaries also distributed prizes among winners and other participating wrestlers besides complimenting the organizers for their relentless efforts in organizing the event in such a good manner.