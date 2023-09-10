Birch Blasters, Ali Jana Cricket Club emerge victorious in JKPL

Srinagar, Sep 10: In an ongoing Akash Byju’s Jammu and Kashmir Premier League (JKPL), Birch Blasters Burzahama emerged victorious by 21 runs.
Batting first, Birchi Blasters Burzahama scored 205/5 in 20 overs. Junaid Mushtaq scored 73 runs and Sajad Ganie scored 63. For Spectrum Kings Basit Bilal and Showkat Ahmad took 2 wickets each. The standout performance of the match came from Sajad Ganie, who proved to be the Man of the match.
In reply Spectrum Kings managed to score 184/9, Saqib Maqbool scored 36 runs. For BBB Sajad Ganie and Jahid Trag took 2 wickets each.
The excitement continued in the second match of the day at Akash Byju’s JKPL Season 2. Batting first Bhat Lions were bundled out on 141 runs, For Bhat Lions Ovais Shah scored 55 runs. For Alijana Cricket Club Umer Lefty took 3 wickets, Ali Jana chased the target in 12.3 overs winning by 10 wickets. Vedant Bhardwaj scored 90 runs and Rohan Rathi scored 49. With this win, Alijana topped the points table.