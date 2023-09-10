Birch Blasters, Ali Jana Cricket Club emerge victorious in JKPL

Batting first, Birchi Blasters Burzahama scored 205/5 in 20 overs. Junaid Mushtaq scored 73 runs and Sajad Ganie scored 63. For Spectrum Kings Basit Bilal and Showkat Ahmad took 2 wickets each. The standout performance of the match came from Sajad Ganie, who proved to be the Man of the match.

In reply Spectrum Kings managed to score 184/9, Saqib Maqbool scored 36 runs. For BBB Sajad Ganie and Jahid Trag took 2 wickets each.