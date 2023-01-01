Biscoe student Romaan selected for Dream Programme 2023 for skiing in Korea

Srinagar, Jan 1: A highly talented skier of Tyndale Biscoe School Romaan ul Madina has been selected to represent India in the Dream Programme 2023 Korea.
The 15-day programme is scheduled to be held in Gangwon Province, Korea from January 5 to 20.
It will be the first time that Romaan of Srinagar would be representing India at the International level. Romaan is a talented skier who has been active in the field of skiing from an early age. After having graduated from a skiing course from the Institute, he has been regularly participating in local and National level skiing events.
So far Romaan has participated in six National events and has bagged six medals. He has bagged one gold, two silver and three medals at the National level.
Dream programme 2023 is an annual winter sports training camp which aims to promote friendship among youth from all over the World as well as contribute to nurturing young athletes for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Since its inception in 2004, the program has been held annually except in the year of the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018 with a combined 2,398 participants from 95 Countries.
Hailing the youngster for his talent, coach Mehraj said that Romaan is a highly talented skier and this trip is going to help him a great deal.
“Romaan is a very talented athlete and this event is going to help him a lot. It will give him exposure to top-level facilities and trainers. These 15 days are going to be a golden opportunity to make himself better in skiing and get on track for bigger opportunities in future,” Mehraj said.
“Romaan this year is the only skier from Kashmir to be part of the tour. He left on Sunday from Srinagar and will join other athletes before leaving for Korea,” he added.