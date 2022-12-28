Blue line FC win Shaheed Nisar Ahmad Lone Football Championship

Sopore: Blue Line Football Club on Wednesday lifted the Shaheed Nisar Ahmad Lone Memorial Football Championship trophy defeating Sports Line Academy Football Club Sopore by 1-0 in the final played at Subhan Stadium Sopore.

DIG CRPF Baramulla Sanjay Yadav was the chief guest on the occasion, besides ADC Sopore Psrvaiz Sajad, SSP Sopore Shabir Nawab, and Commanding officer 179 bn CRPF were also present.

The winning team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 15 thousand and a trophy while the runner-up team was given a cash prize of Rs 10 thousand.