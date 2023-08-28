Boat Club Pokhribal hosts Water Sports event

Srinagar, Aug 28: The Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Water Sports (Kayaking and Canoeing) Association organised a Water Sports championship at the Pokhribal Boat Club here.
The event showcased the 9th Canoe Sprint Men’s and Women’s Championship, captivating participants and spectators alike with its vibrancy and passion.
This was the first event at the Tourism Department’s Boat Club at Pokhribal after it was refurbished and renovated recently.
The event brought together accomplished athletes and passionate water sports enthusiasts from across the Kashmir valley. The two-day event featured around 50 races across the 50-meter and 100-meter categories, boasting a participation of over 200 individuals hailing from various corners of the Kashmir division.
This championship serves as a gateway for the victors to represent the valley in the coming Canoe Sprint National Championship, scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand later this year. The event stands as a monumental stride in elevating the popularity of water sports within the region while fostering a culture of spirited competition and overall fitness.