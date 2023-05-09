BOMIS Pampore students shine in international mix kickboxing championship

Srinagar, May 9: Bringing laurels to the Valley two students of Birla Open Minds International School (BOMIS) have shined at the International 2nd world mix kickboxing championship 2023.
AnsheraMaushtaq of class 9th and ZerhanAshiq of class 7th from BOMIS Pampore emerged as winners of the International 2nd World mix boxing championship 2023 which was held at Sheri-i-Kashmir indoor sports complex here from May 5 to 7.
The school handout reads that the students from different countries Sri Lanka and Nepal participated in this international championship
"Anshera played against the opponents from Sri Lanka and Nepal in three rounds and emerged victorious. She bagged a Gold medal," the handout reads.
Also, Zerhan played against opponents from Nepal and Sri Lanka in three rounds and defeated them all and bagged a gold medal.
The duo have shared their excitement over achieving the feat in the mix-kickboxing championship.
"Both Anshera and Zehran are an inspiration for many who have an interest in sports," the handout reads.