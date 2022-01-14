Brazil boss Tite names Alves, Coutinho for WC qualifiers

Alves, 38, last played for Brazil in September while Coutinho has not represented his country since October 2020, though he was an unused substitute against Colombia and Argentina in October.

Coutinho’s inclusion comes just three days after the midfielder joined Villa on loan from Barcelona after struggling for opportunities with the Spanish giants, Xinhua reports. “Coutinho is a playmaker and a finisher who is recapturing his best form,” Tite told reporters on Thursday evening. “He is ready to return. We envisage him getting back to his best.”