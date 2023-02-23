‘Breaking barriers, winter sports gaining popularity across India’

Srinagar: Winter sports are breaking down barriers and becoming a national movement in India, according to Olympic legend Shiva Keshavan of India.

Keshavan, a special visitor at the third Khelo India National Winter Games in Gulmarg, has represented India six times at the Olympics and was the first Indian to compete in the sport of luge there. He is presently a member of the committee set up by the Union Sports Ministry to promote winter sports and is regarded as a legend in Indian winter sports.

While enjoying the colourful atmosphere during the Khelo India National Winter Games at Gulmarg, Keshavan said that Government should be hailed for popularising winter sports in the country.