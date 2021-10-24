BRO motorcycle expedition flagged from Srinagar

Srinagar: Border Roads Organization (BRO) Motorcycle Expedition was flagged off by Brig I K Jaggi, Project Beacon today.
As per the statement issued here, the flagging off ceremony was organised at HQ CE(P) Beacon Srinagar. As part of the BRO Motorcycle expedition this leg of the expedition will cover a distance of 2500 KM before reaching Siliguri on Nov 4, 2021.
“The expedition team will be connecting with AWAM in various parts of the country in spreading the message of peace, harmony and national integrity.”
The statement said that during the adventure journey various public outreach programmes are planned to be organised.
The Chief Engineer complimented the expedition team for undertaking Road Safety Awareness campaign ,Swachh Bharat Abhigyan and Fit Bharat Campaign.