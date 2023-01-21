BSF Primary School felicitates national judo medal winners

Jammu, Jan 21: The CBSE national judo championship medal-winners Saturday were accorded a grand welcome by the BSF Primary school management in a felicitation ceremony held in the school.
Headmaster Sonia Gupta while felicitating them expressed gratitude to medal winners, participants and their coaches for outstanding performance in the event.
The winners were also presented with mementoes and trophies.
The small 4-member team of BSF Primary School attended the CBSE national judo championship from January 7 to 11, 2023 held at Indian Modern School, Sonipat-Haryana has created a record by winning one gold medal and one silver medal said a statement issued to the press.
“It is the first time in the history of the BSF School that it has won a gold medal in judo at the national level which was brought by Manita Saproo in the open weight category in girls U- 11 age group. She was also adjudged as the best judoka in the same age group at the national level. Ranveer Singh won a silver medal in the 30 kg weight category and Avikam Chib secured fifth position in 35 kg weight category in the under-11 boys’ age group,” the statement added.
During the felicitation ceremony, Headmaster Sonia Gupta congratulated the winners and the participants for representing the school at the national level and urged them to strive harder to achieve more. She also applauded Manita Saproo for proving her mettle by winning gold and bringing laurels for the school.
“It’s indeed a glorious moment for all of us. The judo team has scripted a new history. My best wishes to all of them and also to judo coach Rameshwar Singh Jamwal for his efforts and achievements,” she added.