BSF Primary School felicitates national judo medal winners

Headmaster Sonia Gupta while felicitating them expressed gratitude to medal winners, participants and their coaches for outstanding performance in the event.

The winners were also presented with mementoes and trophies.

The small 4-member team of BSF Primary School attended the CBSE national judo championship from January 7 to 11, 2023 held at Indian Modern School, Sonipat-Haryana has created a record by winning one gold medal and one silver medal said a statement issued to the press.