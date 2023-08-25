BTC Cricket Club, Birch Blasters emerge victorious in JKPL

Batting first, Spectrum Kings scored 153 all out. Yawar scored a valuable 34 runs For Valley fresh Dardish Goni was the pick of the bowlers and picked 3 wickets. The standout performance of the match came from Dardish Goni, who proved to be the Man of the match.

In reply, BTC chased the target in 19 overs with 7 wickets remaining. Irfan Lara and Dardish Goni scored 81 and 63 runs respectively. For Spectrum Kings Basit Khan picked 2 wickets.