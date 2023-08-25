BTC Cricket Club, Birch Blasters emerge victorious in JKPL
Srinagar, Aug 25: In an exhilarating start to the second season of the Jammu and Kashmir Premier League (JKPL), BTC emerged victorious by defeating Spectrum Kings by 7 wickets.
Batting first, Spectrum Kings scored 153 all out. Yawar scored a valuable 34 runs For Valley fresh Dardish Goni was the pick of the bowlers and picked 3 wickets. The standout performance of the match came from Dardish Goni, who proved to be the Man of the match.
In reply, BTC chased the target in 19 overs with 7 wickets remaining. Irfan Lara and Dardish Goni scored 81 and 63 runs respectively. For Spectrum Kings Basit Khan picked 2 wickets.
The excitement continued in the second match of the day at JKPL Season 2 as birch blasters secured a victory over Ganderbal gladiators, winning by 7 wickets with 7.3 overs to spare. Ganderbal Gladiators batting first, set a target of 120 runs with the help of Waseem’s knock of 24 runs.
Birch Blasters chased the target with ease with the help of Liyaqat's Lone magnificent 70 runs in just 36 balls. The standout performer for Birch Blasters was Liyaqat Lone, Alim Shaikh and Sajju. Alim bowled brilliantly picked 3 wickets giving only 12 runs in 4 overs. Later Alim was declared best bowler, Liyaqat was declared Man of the match and Jiyaad was given game changer of the match.