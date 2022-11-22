Budgam athletics championship held

Srinagar, Nov 22: The District Budgam athletics championship organised by District Budgam Athletics Association was held at Sports Stadium Budgam on Tuesday.
The event witnessed the participation of around 250 athletes from across the Budgam district both boys and girls. The competition was held in U 14, U16, U 18, U20, and the open category.
Manager Sports Stadium Shabir Ahmed Dar was the chief guest who also distributed prizes among the position holders on the occasion.
Later on the occasion, the General secretary District Budgam Association, Gulzar Ahmed Khan thanked all the participants and pledged to organise more such events in future.