Budgam Ball Badminton Championship concludes

Srinagar, Jan 30: District Budgam Ball Badminton Association, in collaboration with J&K Ball Badminton Association, successfully concluded the District Budgam Ball Badminton Championship 2023-24 under the “My Youth My Pride” initiative of J&K Sports Council.

The two-day tournament, held at Govt Boys High School Peth Makhama Magam (Budgam) from January 28 to 29 was sponsored by J&K Sports Council and organised by District Budgam Ball Badminton Association.

The awards distribution ceremony marked the end of the championship, where medals and certificates were presented to the winners and runner-up teams. Nineteen teams, comprising 220 players from different schools, colleges, institutions, and clubs of District Budgam, participated in the competition.

Muhammad Akram Kambay, Headmaster of Govt. BHSS Peth Makhama Magam served as the chief guest during the concluding function. He distributed medals and certificates and recognised the sports talent displayed by the budding players.

Adil Rashid Lone, President District Budgam Ball Badminton Association, Zahoor Ahmad, Secretary of District Budgam Ball Badminton Association, and Basit Riyaz, Organising Secretary, were also present at the awards ceremony.