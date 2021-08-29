Budgam Braves win Kashmir Premier League – 2021

Srinagar: Budgam Braves on Sunday won the final match of Swarnim Vijay Varsh Kashmir Premier League 2021 in an emphatic manner.

According to a statement issued by the Army here, the final match was played between Budgam Braves and Shahi Shopian at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium, Srinagar on Sunday.

The statement said that the individual prizes were given for best performer as Batsmen to Asif Hussain (Budgam Braves), Adil Kachroo (Shahi Shopian), Ferooz Ahmad (Budgam Braves) and as Bowlers to Adil Kachroo (Shahi Shopian), Rouf Mir (Budgam Braves) and Mudasir Abass (Budgam Braves).

It said as part of nationwide commemoration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh, the Indian Army undertook an initiative to organize the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Kashmir Premier League 2021.

Swarnim Vijay Varsh Kashmir Premier League 2021 commenced from July 1 and progressed in three phases.

Phase 1, was played between 01 to 15 July 2021, wherein youth from 10 districts - Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Shopian and Srinagar participated.

As per the statement, local boys from remote villages, towns and diverse backgrounds formed their distinct village and town cricket clubs and came together to participate in the tournament. A total of 199 teams with about 3000 players participated in the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Kashmir Premier League 2021.

The second phase played from 28 July to 10 August 2021 witnessed 10 teams vying for a spot in the semifinals. Anantnag Achievers, Budgam Braves, Ganderbal Sarowars and Shahi Shopian reached the semifinals, which were played from 23 – 24 August 2021 at DPS, Srinagar ground.

Indian Cricketer Yusuf Pathan's presence in the finals saw a great response from his fans in Kashmir.

He complimented the team and the organisers for a well fought and conducted event. He appreciated the fact that 199 teams from all over Kashmir participated in the two month long competition, which showed the amount of effort the organisers had put to conduct the event.

The GOC, Chinar Corps complimented the players for a wonderful performance at the Finals. He exhorted the youth to pick up sports and bring laurels for their villages and town.

In addition to other dignitaries, Pandurang K. Pole Div Commissioner, Muhammad Aijaz, DC Srinagar, Vijay Kumar, IGP and BCCI dignitaries graced the occasion.