Budgam lifts U-14 provincial level Inter-District Kabaddi Championship

Anantnag: Provincial level inter District Kabaddi tournament for AAG-Boys concluded today successfully with District Budgam lifting the Championship by defeating District Kulgam in a sensational finish by 02 points.

The Championship was inaugurated by District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Dr Basharat Qayoom at the sports stadium Pahalgam on 24 October in the presence of Joint Director Youth Services and Sports Kashmir, Bashir Ahmad; Organising Secretary, District Youth Services & Sports Officer Anantnag, Mushtaq Ahmad.

A presentation ceremony was held during which Chairman Municipal Committee, Owais Ahmad was the Chief Guest.