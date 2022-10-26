Budgam lifts U-14 provincial level Inter-District Kabaddi Championship

Anantnag: Provincial level inter District Kabaddi tournament for AAG-Boys concluded today successfully with District Budgam lifting the Championship by defeating District Kulgam in a sensational finish by 02 points.
The Championship was inaugurated by District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Dr Basharat Qayoom at the sports stadium Pahalgam on 24 October in the presence of Joint Director Youth Services and Sports Kashmir, Bashir Ahmad; Organising Secretary, District Youth Services & Sports Officer Anantnag, Mushtaq Ahmad.
A presentation ceremony was held during which Chairman Municipal Committee, Owais Ahmad was the Chief Guest.
Speaking at the ceremony Chief Guest lauded the efforts of the Youth Services and Sports Department for organizing this event at Pahalgam. He later felicitated the 1st three position holders. Budgam bagged 1st, Kulgam 2nd and Baramulla settled at 3rd place.
A total of 120 players from 10 districts of the Kashmir division were part of this tournament.
Kabaddi U.17 Boys competitions will start on the 26th of October 2022 and shall be organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports Anantnag.