Budgam MTB cycling championship concludes

Srinagar, June 4: The 3rd edition of the Open Mountain Terrain Biking (MTB) Cycling championship was held at Syedabad Ompora, Budgam, where around 90 cyclists participated.
In the senior category, Parvaiz Hussain secured the first position, while Waheed Ahmed and Jehangir Ahanger secured the second and third positions, respectively.
In the youth boys category, Ikhlak Hussain of Khelo India cycling centre Budgam finished first, followed by Tajamul Rashid, Imdad Ali from the same centre who secured second and third positions, respectively.
In the sub-junior boys category, Azan Ali of Khelo India cycling centre Budgam, Arsalan of khelo India cycling centre Budgam, and Mansoor Majeed secured the first, second, and third positions, respectively.