Budgam Rugby 7’s Championship held

Srinagar: The 5th District Budgam Rugby 7’s Championship organised by Budgam Rugby Association, in collaboration with J&K Rugby under the aegis of J&K Sports Council, was held at Aga Syed Mehdi Stadium, Budgam concluded.

The event witnessed the participation of around 150 participants from different institutes of District Budgam.

The two-day event was packed with thrilling matches, exciting performances, and enthusiastic crowds.

“The championship was a fantastic opportunity for young players to showcase their skills and talents, and for rugby fans to experience the excitement of live sports,” the statement said.