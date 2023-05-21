Budgam Rugby 7’s Championship held

Srinagar: The 5th District Budgam Rugby 7’s Championship organised by Budgam Rugby Association, in collaboration with J&K Rugby under the aegis of J&K Sports Council, was held at Aga Syed Mehdi Stadium, Budgam concluded.
The event witnessed the participation of around 150 participants from different institutes of District Budgam.
The two-day event was packed with thrilling matches, exciting performances, and enthusiastic crowds.
“The championship was a fantastic opportunity for young players to showcase their skills and talents, and for rugby fans to experience the excitement of live sports,” the statement said.
“The championship featured teams competing in various categories, including senior men, senior women, U-17 boys, U-17 girls, U-14 boys, and U-14 girls. The level of competition was intense, with each team giving their best to win the coveted prizes. The matches were played with great sportsmanship, and the players displayed remarkable agility, speed, and teamwork,” it said.
In the senior men category, DPS Budgam emerged as the winner while as Budgam Bulls secured the second position. Chandoora Bulls took third place. In the senior women category, Govt. Khag Hurricane claimed the first position while Kanihama Highlanders bagged second.