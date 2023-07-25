Budgam Squash championship concludes

Srinagar: District Budgam Squash championship concluded today at Squash Complex, Gindun Stadium.

A statement said that in the two-day event over 75 players from different schools participated in the championship in different age group categories.

Safeera Khan Principal G P Mission School, Budgam presided concluding function as Chief Guest while Muhammad Iqbal Beigh was present as Guest of Honour.

Khan congratulated the District Squash Association of Budgam for taking the step for the promotion of Squash by organising District Level competitions which will definitely boost the morale of the students in the interest of the sport. She also congratulated the Medalist as well as participating players and ensure that modern equipment facilities will be provided to participants for forthcoming championships.