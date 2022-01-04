Budgam T20 Cricket tourney concludes

Srinagar: The T20 Cricket tournament organised by Budgam Police concluded at Sports Stadium Budgam on Monday.

The final of the tournament was played between FCC Budgam and Soibug-11.

DIG CKR Sujit Kumar Singh was the chief guest on the occasion while SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem, ASP Budgam, and other officers of the Police also attended the closing ceremony.