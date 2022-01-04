Budgam T20 Cricket tourney concludes

Srinagar: The T20 Cricket tournament organised by Budgam Police concluded at Sports Stadium Budgam on Monday.
The final of the tournament was played between FCC Budgam and Soibug-11.
DIG CKR Sujit Kumar Singh was the chief guest on the occasion while SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem, ASP Budgam, and other officers of the Police also attended the closing ceremony.
In the final FCC Budgam emerged as the winner by defeating Soibug 11 by 59 runs. The tournament was played on a knock-out basis and in it, 20 teams drawn from the entire district Budgam participated.
Earlier, Soibugh 11 won the toss and chose to bowl first. FCC Budgam set a target of 218 runs in 20 overs for the loss of four wickets, In reply, Soibugh 11 could score only 159 runs all out in 17.1 overs. Feroz Ahmed from team FCC Budgam was chosen as man of the match and man of the series.
Speaking on the occasion, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar Singh said that J&K Police has always been at the forefront in providing a platform to youth and guiding them in following their goals by organizing different events across J&K. He also presented trophies to winner team FCC Budgam and runner up team Soibugh 11.