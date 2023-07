Bumrah to make comeback as India’s captain for T20I series against Ireland

Bumrah has been out of competitive cricket since late September last year, when he pulled out of the home T20Is against South Africa, after playing in two games against Australia. The reoccurrence of back injury resulted in him missing the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. He had also missed the Asia Cup held last year in the UAE.

Bumrah attempted a comeback in January this year for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. But he was withdrawn on the eve of the ODI series opener at Guwahati, with the BCCI citing the need for him to build bowling resilience and calling the decision a precautionary measure.

He then underwent back surgery in New Zealand in March and has been on a recovery route since then at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. On the other hand, Prasidh had been out of action since playing in an ODI against Zimbabwe in August last year due to a lumbar stress fracture in the back which needed surgery and was also undergoing rehab at the NCA.

Last week, the BCCI had said that the two fast bowlers were in the final stages of their rehab and bowled with full intensity in the nets, with the medical team being pleased with their progress.

On July 27, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that Bumrah was fully fit and could play in T20Is against Ireland. The return of Bumrah and Prasidh augurs well for India, especially with the Men’s ODI World Cup happening from October 5 to November 19 at home.

India squad for T20Is against Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan