Burn Hall conducts Annual Hill Race

Srinagar: Burn Hall School organised the Annual Inter House Hill Race competition for the students of classes 6th to 12th.

As per the statement, the race was flagged off by Tariq Ahmed Wani, SP, Traffic City, Srinagar who boosted the morale of the students for their active participation and sportsmanship in such events.

More than 260 energetic and budding Hallions took part in it. The race was conducted from Burn Hall School to Shankaracharya Hill Top.

The race included varying distances of 5, 8 and 10 KM as finishing points for different classes.

The guests and parents who were present praised and encouraged their children and appreciated the creative efforts of the School Management and Staff in successfully organizing the race.