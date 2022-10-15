Burn Hall conducts cross-country run

Srinagar, Oct 15: Burn Hall School conducted its annual cross-country run for the students of classes 6th to 10th on Saturday.
The run was flagged off by ManshaBeig, SDPO, Nehru Park and in it around 450 students of the school participated.
“The Cross-Country Run was primarily aimed at integrating students with nature and instil in them love, care and respect towards environment and discipline, direction and order in the guise of carefree enjoyment,” the School statement said.
“The principal of the school warmly welcomed the students for their active participation and received them at the finishing point. He also thanked the entire staff and in particular the sports teachers for successfully organizing the run,” the statement reads.