CAC meets women cricketers in Srinagar 

Th CAC members Abdul Qayoom Bagaw, Ashwini Gupta, Roopali Slathia joined by JKCA Sub-Committee member Mithun Manhas held a detailed meeting women professional cricketers. They discussed various initiatives that are needed to be taken and also loopholes that plague women cricket in J&K. “It was an open meeting aimed to take on board suggestions of all the professional women cricketers. They put forward their suggestion and JKCA assured them that their suggestions would be taken care of,” said a JKCA official.

It was first time that JKCA CAC arrived in Kashmir after being formed. The JKCA employees welcomed the members upon their arrival at the stadium.