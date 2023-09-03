Caddies Welfare Trust of India, PHDCCI Kashmir collaborate to support caddies in J&K

Srinagar: Caddies Welfare Trust (CWT), in association with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir took a significant step towards improving the lives of caddies by distributing sweaters to the hardworking individuals at the Royal Spring Golf course today.

A statement said that the distribution was made possible by the efforts of Maj (Retd) RS Bedi, Trustee of CWT, AP Vicky Shaw, Chairman of the PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kashmir and Guneeta Duggal, Trustee of CWT.

The distribution of sweaters was made in the presence of Ajaz Reshi Technical Manager, Qazi Fassi Executive Supervisor - RSGC The event marked the beginning of a promising partnership between CWT and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir, who have joined forces to address various aspects of the caddies' welfare in J&K.