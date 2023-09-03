Caddies Welfare Trust of India, PHDCCI Kashmir collaborate to support caddies in J&K

Srinagar: Caddies Welfare Trust (CWT), in association with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir took a significant step towards improving the lives of caddies by distributing sweaters to the hardworking individuals at the Royal Spring Golf course today.
A statement said that the distribution was made possible by the efforts of Maj (Retd) RS Bedi, Trustee of CWT, AP Vicky Shaw, Chairman of the PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kashmir and Guneeta Duggal, Trustee of CWT.
The distribution of sweaters was made in the presence of Ajaz Reshi Technical Manager, Qazi Fassi Executive Supervisor - RSGC The event marked the beginning of a promising partnership between CWT and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir, who have joined forces to address various aspects of the caddies' welfare in J&K.
Recognising the challenges faced by caddies in Kashmir, both organisations have committed to working together and providing assistance in several key areas.
One of the primary focuses of this collaboration is to ensure the well-being of caddies by offering them insurance coverage. By extending this essential support, CWT and the Chamber of Commerce aim to provide a safety net for caddies and their families, enabling them to navigate unforeseen circumstances with greater confidence.
Furthermore, the partnership aims to promote educational opportunities for the brilliant children of caddies. Scholarships will be provided to deserving students, empowering them to pursue their dreams and create better prospects for themselves and their families.
In addition to these initiatives, CWT and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir will continue to organise welfare distributions to address the immediate needs of caddies. By providing essential items and resources, the organizations seek to alleviate some of the challenges faced by caddies in their day-to-day lives.