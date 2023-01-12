Calm Rahul takes India to hard-fought win over Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI

Kolkata: Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul stepped up when it mattered the most to pull India out of a tricky stage by slamming his 12th ODI fifty and carried them to a hard-fought four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Eden Gardens, here on Thursday.

After Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj picked three wickets each to bundle out Sri Lanka for 215, the visitors' bowlers reduced India to 86/4. But Rahul kept his calm and batted sensibly under pressure to make an unbeaten 64 off 103 balls, and struck a crucial 75-run partnership with Hardik Pandya to take India over the line with 40 balls to spare, giving the hosts' an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Chasing 216, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smacked six boundaries in the first four overs. But the duo fell in the span of four balls -- Rohit nicked behind off Chamika Karunaratne without any footwork while Gill picked out short midwicket off Lahiru Kumara through a short-arm pull.

Kumara inflicted more damage by getting a length ball to come in sharply and Virat Kohli, stuck in the crease, got an inside edge to the stumps, as India's top three fell in power-play. Shreyas Iyer pulled with conviction and was lucky in getting boundaries off leading edges. But he played the wrong line off Kumara and was trapped lbw. He took a review, but replays showed ball clipping leg-stump.