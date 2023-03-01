Carrom selection trials on March 4

Srinagar: J&K Carrom Association is scheduled to hold selection trials and screening of J&K players for the National level event at SK Indoor Stadium Srinagar on March 4.

The selection trials cum screening would be held in both male and female sections for shortlisting J&K players for the 27th All India Federation Cup Carrom Tournament 2022-23 scheduled to be held from March 26 to 29 at Jeevan Deep Educational Institute, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.