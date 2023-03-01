Carrom selection trials on March 4

Srinagar: J&K Carrom Association is scheduled to hold selection trials and screening of J&K players for the National level event at SK Indoor Stadium Srinagar on March 4.
The selection trials cum screening would be held in both male and female sections for shortlisting J&K players for the 27th All India Federation Cup Carrom Tournament 2022-23 scheduled to be held from March 26 to 29 at Jeevan Deep Educational Institute, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
Association has asked all the interested players, schools, institutions, clubs and district units of J&K Carrom Association to report to the association and register their players before March 3 on email: jkcarrom@gmail.com for the said trials.
The Championship is being organised by the All India Carrom Federation and hosted by Uttar Pradesh Carrom Association.