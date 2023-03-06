Carrom team for Federation cup selected

Srinagar, Mar 6: The J&K Carrom Association has selected an eight-member team for the participation in 27th All India Federation Cup Carrom tournament 2022-23.
The tournament is scheduled to be held from March 26 to 29 at Jeevandeep Educational Institute BadalalPura Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
The players were selected by the selection cum screening committee of the J&K Sports Council headed by Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir NuzhatAra and Manager SKISC Maqsood Khan.
The men's team comprises FurqanNazir, Umar Rashid, Mohammad Irfan and AasifMaqbool while as AnzalnaRafiq, ZainabAijaz, KazimaKhursheed and MehakNabiwere selected to participate in the women team of the tournament.