CBI begins inquiry into alleged football match fixing

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a preliminary inquiry into allegations of football match fixing, as well as irregularities in the investments of football clubs, sources said on Monday.

The CBI sources told IANS that five football clubs have allegedly received huge ill-gotten money and the role of a few international fixers have also cropped up.

They said that a team of elite officials of the CBI also went to the AIFF office headquarters and grilled employees.