CCA beat RCC by 6-wkts

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, RCC bundled out for a modest total of 109 runs in 24 overs. Puneet Wattal top scored with 29 runs, while Savar Fotedar and Praful Dhar contributed 26 and 24 runs to the total respectively.

For CCA, Ajeet Kumar, Rohit Thakur and Rakesh took two wickets each.