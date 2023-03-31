CCA beat RCC by 6-wkts

Srinagar, Mar 31: Country Cricket Academy (CCA) registered a six-wicket win over Rainawari Cricket Club (RCC) Srinagar in a low-scoring second match of the 3-Match One-Day Cricket Series at Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, Jammu on Thursday.
Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, RCC bundled out for a modest total of 109 runs in 24 overs. Puneet Wattal top scored with 29 runs, while Savar Fotedar and Praful Dhar contributed 26 and 24 runs to the total respectively.
For CCA, Ajeet Kumar, Rohit Thakur and Rakesh took two wickets each.
In reply, CCA chased the target easily in 16.1 overs by losing four wickets, thus winning the match by six wickets. Sarthak Khoda top scored with 36 runs while Rakesh and Surya Vaishnavi contributed unbeaten 24 and 19 runs to the total respectively.
For RCC, Dhruv Gupta, Praful Dhar, Ashish Bhat and Satish Kumar took one wicket each.