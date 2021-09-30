CEC Kargil inaugurates 1st LG Cup

Kargil: Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC, KargilFeroz Ahmad Khan inaugurated 1st LG Cup Horse Polo Tournament under AzadiKaAmritMahotsav at GoshanStadimDrass. The polo match was played at Goshan Polo Stadium Drass.

The aim of the match was to generate interest among local youth towards the sport in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, CEC Feroz Ahmad Khan thanked the UT Administration Ladakh for taking measures in organizing the first LG Horse Polo Cup at Drass and added that if provided opportunities there is ample talent in youths of Kargil to excel in sports.

Secretary Sports Ravinder Kumar in his address congratulated the people of Drass for the first LG Polo Cup and said that it needs to be preserved as it is one of the traditional games of Ladakh.

He added that it is the vision of LG Ladakh that Horse Polo and Ice Hockey should be extensively promoted.