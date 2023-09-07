Cemtac Stars beat Dar Enterprises in JKPL

Srinagar: In an exhilarating start to the day of the Akash Byju’s Jammu and Kashmir Premier League (JKPL), Cemtac Stars emerged victorious by 4 wickets.

Batting first, Dar Enterprises scored 147/6 in the allotted 20 overs. Yugal Saini scored 62 runs, for Cemtac Rithik Singh picked 3 wickets giving only 24 runs. The standout performance of the match came from Ram Dayal.

In reply. Cemtac Stars chased the target in 18.3 overs losing 7 wickets, Ram Dayal scored 65 and Omar Alam scored 28 runs. Later Omer Alam was declared Game changer, Karan from Dar Enterprises was declared best bowler taking 2 wickets giving only 11 runs in 4 overs and Ram Dayal was declared man of the match.