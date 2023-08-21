Cemtac Stars beat Gani Shah Cricket Club by 10 runs

Cemtac Stars won the toss and elected to bat first. in their allotted 20 overs, the Stars scored 159 runs after their captain decided to bat first.

In reply, while chasing 160 runs, Gani Shah Cricket Club managed to score 149 runs losing 9 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. As a result of which Cemtac Stars won the match by 10 runs and with it achieving the ist win of the tournament. Manish Sherawat of Cemtac Stars was adjudged man of the match for bagging 3 wickets.