Cemtac Stars beat Gani Shah Cricket Club by 10 runs

Srinagar, Aug 20: In a thrilling match, Cemtac Stars emerged victorious by holding their nerves till the end to clinch a 10-run victory over Gani Shah Cricket Club in the ongoing second season of J&K Premier League.
Cemtac Stars won the toss and elected to bat first. in their allotted 20 overs, the Stars scored 159 runs after their captain decided to bat first.
In reply, while chasing 160 runs, Gani Shah Cricket Club managed to score 149 runs losing 9 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. As a result of which Cemtac Stars won the match by 10 runs and with it achieving the ist win of the tournament. Manish Sherawat of Cemtac Stars was adjudged man of the match for bagging 3 wickets.
Director Cemtac congratulated the team for their first win in the tournament and promised to give a platform for the young talent so that they could get better opportunities to showcase their talent.