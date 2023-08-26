Cemtac Stars beat KU by 8 wickets

Srinagar: In an exhilarating start to the day of the Jammu and Kashmir Premier League (JKPL), Cemtac Stars emerged victorious by defeating KU by 8 wickets.
Batting first, Kashmir University scored 105/8 in 16 overs. Syed Sabahat scored valuable 43 runs For Cemtac Arun Chaprana was the pick of the bowlers and picked up 3 wickets giving only 4 runs in 2 overs. The standout performance of the match came from Arun Chaprana, who proved to be the Man of the match.
In reply, Cemtac stars chased the target in 9.3 overs with 8 wickets remaining. Arun Chaprana and Jatin Wadhawan scored 63 and 25 runs respectively. Jatin was declared the game-changer and Arun Chaprana was declared man of the match.
The excitement continued in the second match of the day at JKPL Season 2 as Dar Enterprises secured a victory over owners 11, winning by 10 wickets with 12 overs to spare.
Owners batting first, owners 11 were bundled on 82 runs. Dar chased the target with ease with the help of Imran Haroon's magnificent 58 runs in just 35 balls.