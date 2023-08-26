Cemtac Stars beat KU by 8 wickets

Srinagar: In an exhilarating start to the day of the Jammu and Kashmir Premier League (JKPL), Cemtac Stars emerged victorious by defeating KU by 8 wickets.

Batting first, Kashmir University scored 105/8 in 16 overs. Syed Sabahat scored valuable 43 runs For Cemtac Arun Chaprana was the pick of the bowlers and picked up 3 wickets giving only 4 runs in 2 overs. The standout performance of the match came from Arun Chaprana, who proved to be the Man of the match.