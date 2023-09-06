Cemtac Stars register comprehensive win against Red 11 in JKPL

Batting first, Srinagar Gymkhana scored 136/8 in 20 overs. Meeran Yousuf scored 35 runs. For Dar Enterprises Azhar Bhat took 3 wickets by giving only 17 runs. The standout performance of the match came from Yugal Saini.

In reply Dar Enterprises chased the target in 17.1 overs losing only 3 wickets, Yugal Saini scored an unbeaten 80 runs. Later Yugal Saini was declared man of the match.