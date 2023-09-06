Cemtac Stars register comprehensive win against Red 11 in JKPL

Srinagar, Sep 5: In an ongoing Akash Byju’s Jammu and Kashmir Premier League (JKPL), Dar Enterprises emerged victorious by 7 wickets.
Batting first, Srinagar Gymkhana scored 136/8 in 20 overs. Meeran Yousuf scored 35 runs. For Dar Enterprises Azhar Bhat took 3 wickets by giving only 17 runs. The standout performance of the match came from Yugal Saini.
In reply Dar Enterprises chased the target in 17.1 overs losing only 3 wickets, Yugal Saini scored an unbeaten 80 runs. Later Yugal Saini was declared man of the match.
The excitement continued in the second match of the day at Akash Byju’s JKPL Season 2 Cemtac stars bundled out Red 11 on a mere 90 runs. Cemtac Stars chased the target in 10.1 overs losing only 1 wicket. The standout performers were Rahul and Sahil who took 3 wickets each. While chasing Jatin Wadhawan scored 56 not out and Ram Dayal scored 25. With this win, Cemtac Stars topped the points table of JKPL season 2.