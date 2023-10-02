Cemtac Stars shine bright as champions in Byju’s Akash JKPL

Srinagar: The spirited crowd at Kashmir University's stadium was treated to an electrifying showdown on Monday as the second edition of the Byju's Jammu and Kashmir Premier League (JKPL) reached its grand finale. In a fiercely contested match, the Cemtac Stars emerged victorious, edging out their formidable opponents, the Royal Goodwill Cricket Club, by a mere 8 runs.

The highly anticipated final kicked off at 11:30 in the morning, with fans filling every nook and cranny of the stadium.

After winning the toss, the Royal Goodwill Cricket Club opted to bowl first, and the Cemtac Stars put up a commendable total of 192 runs for the loss of five wickets. Captain Ishtiya Rasool and Aqib Mir from the Royal Goodwill Cricket Club managed to claim two wickets each, but the standout performance of the day was by Jatin Wadwan, who scored an impressive 98 runs without losing his wicket.

Chasing the target of 193 runs, the Royal Goodwill Cricket Club faced early setbacks as Omar Aalam, the Captain of Cemtac Stars, took the crucial wicket of Ishtiyaq Rasool in the very first over of the innings.

However, the Royal Goodwill Cricket Club's hopes were dampened as their star cricketer and in-form batsman, Adil Reshi, suffered a serious injury during the match and could only face two balls before retiring hurt.