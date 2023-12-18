Chairperson DDC Kulgam distributes sports kits

Kulgam, Dec 18: The Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Kulgam, Mohammad Afzal Parray today distributed Sports Kits among Cricket teams at Kulgam.

Present on the occasion were DDC member Kulgam, Ghulam Mohideen; DYS&SO Kulgam and other officials.

It was informed that these kits distributed under the Area Development Fund (ADF) are aimed to elevate the level of sportsmanship and foster a culture of athleticism within the region.

The DDC Chairperson said that this step underscores our commitment to nurturing talent and promoting sports at the grassroots level.

The distribution event was organised by District Youth Services and Sports Department Kulgam.