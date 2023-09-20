CHAMPIONS LEAGUE | Manchester City begins title defence with 3-1 comeback win over Red Star

Manchester (UK): Manchester City began the defence of our UEFA Champions League trophy with a 3-1 victory over Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade (Crvena Zvezda) on the opening night, here at the Etihad Stadium.

Champions League holders had to come from behind but a classy second-half display with Julian Alvarez’s brace and Rodrigo’s strike and earned the win against the Serbian champions on Tuesday night.

Red Star initially took the lead on the brink of half-time when Osman Bukari’s goal was awarded following a VAR check for offside. Erling Haaland headed against the crossbar and visiting goalkeeper Omri Glazer made a string of saves before Bukari ran through to beat Ederson for a shock lead.