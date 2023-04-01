Chattisgarh beat J&K by 13-0 margin

In its third match of the tournament, J&K were outplayed by Chattisgarh by 13-0 goals.

From the start, it was one-way traffic, as Chattisgarh scored the opening goal in the 8th minute. At half time score was 9-0. In the second half, Chattisgarh scored four more goals to complete the dominance. Chattisgarh win by 13-0.Masipogu Puspa, Ripika Koram and Kiran Pisda scored three goals each for the hosts. Shubangi Subba scored two goals while Nisha Bhoi and Jagriti Nimalkar scored one each.