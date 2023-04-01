Chattisgarh beat J&K by 13-0 margin

Srinagar, Apr 1: Continuing its dismal performance in the ongoing 27th Senior National Women's Football Championship, J&K senior women's football team were outplayed by hosts Chattisgarh at Pant Stadium, Bhilai, Chattisgarh on Saturday
In its third match of the tournament, J&K were outplayed by Chattisgarh by 13-0 goals.
From the start, it was one-way traffic, as Chattisgarh scored the opening goal in the 8th minute. At half time score was 9-0. In the second half, Chattisgarh scored four more goals to complete the dominance. Chattisgarh win by 13-0.Masipogu Puspa, Ripika Koram and Kiran Pisda scored three goals each for the hosts. Shubangi Subba scored two goals while Nisha Bhoi and Jagriti Nimalkar scored one each.
It is the third consecutive defeat for the J&K in this tournament after having suffered two defeats in the earlier matches.
In its first match, J&K were outplayed by Madhya Pradesh by 6-0 goals. in the second match, Delhi side beat J&K by 5-0 goals.
J&K are next scheduled to play against Jharkhand on April 4.