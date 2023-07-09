Chelsea sign defender Ishe Samuels-Smith

Samuels-Smith, who represented England at the European Under-17 Championship this summer, established himself as a regular for Everton Under-21s last season, featuring as both centre-back and left-back. The 17-year-old also trained with the first-team squad and was among the substitutes for Everton's EFL Cup clash against Bournemouth last August. He later made the bench in the Premier League when Fulham visited Goodison Park.

According to the official website of Chelsea, after completing his signing, the youngster said: "It was a shock to me because it all happened quickly, but I'm really glad to be here. It's going to be a good experience coming into such a big club. It will be a new challenge because there are top players here, so I am going to have to adapt quickly and get through the levels."