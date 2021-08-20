Chennai Super Kings begin training in Dubai

Skipper MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar and Robin Uthappa along with other members of the team arrived in Dubai on August 13. The official Twitter handle of CSK shared pictures from their practice session.

IPL 2021, which was postponed in May in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with an eye-riveting clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.