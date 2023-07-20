Chess Championship 2023 concludes in Srinagar

Srinagar: The three-day UT Level senior Chess Championship concluded at Srinagar Sports Club.

A statement said that the Chess Championship was organised by All J&K Chess Association under the Aegis of J&K Sports Council.

At the closing ceremony, Muhammad Iqbal Manager SKISC was Chief Guest and distributed cash prizes and trophies to winners. Other officials of the Sports department and other members of the All J&K Chess Association were also present.

A statement said that a total of 30 selected players were invited to this tournament all over from UT. Soham Kamotra secured 1st position winning a cash prize of Rs 8000, Sumit Grower 2nd position with a cash prize of Rs 5000, Mayank Kulkarni secured 3rd position with a cash prize of Rs 4000, Asim Billah secured 4th position with a cash prize of Rs 3000.

Muhammed Aayan Khan secured 5th position, and Aryan secured 6th position. The top four players will represent JK UT in the 60th Senior National Chess Championship to be held in Maharashtra from August 16.