Chief Justice inaugurates final match of ‘Legal Fraternity Knockout Tournament’

The final match of “Knock out Cricket Tournament of Legal Fraternity” held at JKCA stadium, Sonwar was played between High Court Panthers and Lower Court Falcons. The tournament was won by High Court Panthers while Lower Court Falcons were the runners up.

NajumusSaqib was awarded as man of the final match while Ishfaq was awarded as player of the tournament. Besides, the golden bat award for the highest scorer was given to JunaidAyoub and Judge Jahangir Bakshi won the golden ball award was for the highest wicket taker in the tournament.