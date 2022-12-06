Chief Justice J&K felicitates winners of Lawyers Sports Meet

Jammu: Chief Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey handed over the medals and trophies among the lawyers who have participated and achieved the podium finish in the recently concluded events of the Annual Sports Meet 2022.

According to the statement, the prize distribution function took place in the presence of other judges Justice Tashi Rabstan, ustice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnish Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Justice Rajesh Sekhri, Advocate General, Deputy Solicitor General of India, Senior Advocates and former presidents of Bar Association, Principal District & Sessions Judge Jammu Sanjay Parihar along with other judicial officers, MK Bhardwaj Sr. Adv and President JKHCBAJ, S.Mohinder Pal Singh Palli Adv, Vice President through Video conference online, Surjeet Singh Andotra Adv. General Secretary, Aditya Sharma Adv, Joint Secretary, Rohit Sharma Adv. President YLA &S. Gagandeep Singh (Lucky) Adv, Vice President (YLA) and many senior and young lawyers/ members of the JKHCBA, Jammu were also present on the occasion.

The statement stated that judges were welcomed and greeted by the office bearers of JKHCBAJ by presenting the bouquets as well as the memento was presented to the Chief Justice.