Chief Justice J&K felicitates winners of Lawyers Sports Meet

Jammu: Chief Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey handed over the medals and trophies among the lawyers who have participated and achieved the podium finish in the recently concluded events of the Annual Sports Meet 2022.
According to the statement, the prize distribution function took place in the presence of other judges Justice Tashi Rabstan, ustice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnish Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Justice Rajesh Sekhri, Advocate General, Deputy Solicitor General of India, Senior Advocates and former presidents of Bar Association, Principal District & Sessions Judge Jammu Sanjay Parihar along with other judicial officers, MK Bhardwaj Sr. Adv and President JKHCBAJ, S.Mohinder Pal Singh Palli Adv, Vice President through Video conference online, Surjeet Singh Andotra Adv. General Secretary, Aditya Sharma Adv, Joint Secretary, Rohit Sharma Adv. President YLA &S. Gagandeep Singh (Lucky) Adv, Vice President (YLA) and many senior and young lawyers/ members of the JKHCBA, Jammu were also present on the occasion.
The statement stated that judges were welcomed and greeted by the office bearers of JKHCBAJ by presenting the bouquets as well as the memento was presented to the Chief Justice.
Surjeet Andotra while conducting the proceedings mentioned that as many as 24 Cricket teams and 8 volleyball teams have participated in the sports meet, furthermore total of 620 plus advocates have played various games in this Annual Lawyers Sports meet.
Jammu and Kashmir High Bar Association Jammu was also thankful to the Sports committee who have given their best in managing the sports event at such a big level.
He further stated that the sports meet which has been a regular annual feature had to be stopped given the COVID-19 pandemic and has again been started after a hiatus of three years.
The multi-disciplinary sports event has been organised by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu.
“Chief Justice while delivering his speech appreciated the Bar Association team for conducting the Sports meet and even asked them to conduct the same regularly so that the mind and bodies of advocates remain in good shape always and they feel rejuvenated and energetic,” the statement reads.
In the prize distribution ceremony, Justice A M Magrey who was the chief guest on the occasion along with other Judges presented the trophies and medals to the winners as well as the runner-up teams. Even the medals were given to the individual players for their outstanding performances in the Annual Sports meet, the statement adds.