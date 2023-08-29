Chief Secretary declares sports festival open at GCOPE Ganderbal

Declaring the festival open, Chief Secretary congratulated all the participants on the eve of National Sports Day and said that people of J&K are vibrant who are actively participating in sports and it is because of them that sports culture in emerging like never before when compared to population ratio and we are determined that over 75 lakh people will participate in various sports events in current year, which was hardly 3 lakh in 2019, he added.

Chief Secretary encouraged the students to understand their interests, abilities and challenges in sports and to integrate, sustainable development goals with Physical Education and Sports in the Curriculum.

Dr Mehta also appealed to teachers and parents to encourage people of all walks of life to participate in sports which is must to create positivity and all should be determined to say no to Drugs and Yes to Life’ adding that it is our moral responsibility to inculcate sports culture among the youth to keep them away from drugs.